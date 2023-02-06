In-person absentee voting for Madison begins Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — Voters can start casting their ballots Tuesday in Madison's February primary election.
According to the city of Madison clerk, all voters need to bring for in-person absentee voting is a photo ID. If registering to vote for the first time or updating registration because of a move or name change, the voter needs to bring a proof of residence document.
Voters can check their voter registration on the MyVote Wisconsin website.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a valid ID for voting includes driver licenses, military or student ID's and passports. The full list of valid ID's can be found on the Bring it to the Ballot website.
If you don't have a valid ID currently, you can go to the DMV with identifying information to apply for one.
Anyone who requested an absentee ballot can turn it in at an in-person absentee voting location. At the end of each day, the ballots are brought to the city's clerk's office in a courier bag with a tamper evident seal.
There are several in-person absentee voting locations across Madison, you can see the full list and find the one closest to you on the clerk's website.