 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In-person registration still available for Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
Frozen Assets 2023
Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) — The deadline to register online for the Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk has passed, but there are still two more opportunities to sign up. 

You can register in person at The Edgewater on Wednesday, February 1 at early packet pickup from 3-7 p.m., or on Saturday morning before the event from 8-9:30 a.m.

Registration for racers aged 10 and under is free with the purchase of an adult registration.

All participants will receive a t-shirt and all participants 21 and older will receive a free Michelob Ultra or Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

Tags

Recommended for you