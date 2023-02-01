In-person registration still available for Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk

MADISON (WKOW) — The deadline to register online for the Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk has passed, but there are still two more opportunities to sign up.
You can register in person at The Edgewater on Wednesday, February 1 at early packet pickup from 3-7 p.m., or on Saturday morning before the event from 8-9:30 a.m.
Registration for racers aged 10 and under is free with the purchase of an adult registration.
All participants will receive a t-shirt and all participants 21 and older will receive a free Michelob Ultra or Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.