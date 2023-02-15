'In this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us': Gov. Evers to deliver budget address

MADISON (WKOW/AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2023-25 budget address at the State Capitol Wednesday night.

Gov. Evers is set to highlight his proposed $300 million investment in the Milwaukee Brewers and his investments and initiatives for Wisconsin K-12 schools.

The governor’s plan would also earmark more than $500,000 for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Department of Transportation to register eligible citizens whose information is on file with the DOT.

The Office of the Governor released parts of the speech before the address.

In it, Evers says the state's financial position is the best it's ever been and says this is both a great opportunity and responsibility.

"This is a breakthrough budget, one that has rarely — if ever — come along in our state’s history," the excerpt reads in part. "And with this opportunity comes responsibility — today, we carry the weight of posterity."

Evers will say he'll save where possible while investing in what's "long been neglected" to protect the "future we've worked hard to build together."

"My plan to cut your taxes is a good example. I promised cutting taxes would be part of our agenda to help working families afford rising costs—and it is. And I’m proposing we do it responsibly by targeting relief to working Wisconsinites who need help affording rising costs," the excerpt reads in part.

An excerpt of the speech states this includes a 10% tax cut for middle-class Wisconsinites and providing $1.2 billion in tax relief for working families. Evers said this tax relief will also reach families struggling to afford child care, seniors living on fixed income, veterans and surviving spouses, and those caring for an aging relative.

Evers will talk about funding for schools and local government, something he thinks isn't sustainable and needs to be changed.

Evers also pledges to send 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to local communities as shared revenue is in the budget.

Evers also points toward expanding high-speed internet, improving healthcare access, reducing childcare costs and bolstering the state's economy and workforce, according to the excerpt.

"I promise you this: in this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us," the excerpt reads in part. "These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities — they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground."

You'll be able to watch our coverage leading up to the address starting on 27 News at 4, and you can livestream the address at 7 p.m.