In wake of teen death, Sauk Prairie High School dedicates first week to suicide prevention

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Sauk Prairie High School is dedicating its first full week of classes to suicide prevention in the wake of one the death of one of its students over the summer.
16-year-old Sawyer Martin died on July 27 of this year after taking his own life.
Sauk Prairie High School Principal Chad Harnisch said the school is still reeling from the tragedy. During the school's first week of classes, he and other school officials decided to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
"I think a big thing about it is understanding it, responding to it, supporting our families and our students, increasing our ability to provide mental health services, and obviously the be kind movement," Harnisch said.
The movement is a campaign that has taken off in the Sauk Prairie area since Martin's death that aims to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health.
Several organizations in town have joined the movement by putting up signs that say "Be Kind" on them to spread the message that you never know what someone is going through and to urge people to be kind to one another.
Several of the signs are now put up around Sauk Prairie High School, including a wall made entirely of "Be Kind" stickers.
"This be kind thing has grown past anything anyone could have asked for," said Sauk Prairie mother Sarah Frosch.
Frosch, her son and Sauk Prairie school officials are teaming up with the Mount Horeb School District on Friday at their football game to host a special suicide prevention night.
At the game, they'll put up signs, hand out pamphlets with mental health resources and hold a "miracle minute" fundraiser between the first and second quarter of the game. All proceeds will go to the Sawyer Martin Scholarship Fund and other mental health resources.
"You talk to anybody on the street, and they either know someone or know of someone that has been affected by mental health, suicide, depression," Frosch said. "And it's time we start talking about it."
Kickoff is at Sauk Prairie High School at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend and show support.