In Wisconsin's major races, everybody talks. Consistently taking questions? That's a different story

MADISON (WKOW) -- One month into the general election campaign, there's no shortage of events in Wisconsin's high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate. However, just how often those running for office have stopped to answer questions about their platforms has varied from candidate to candidate.
Why should any voter care how often candidates for office face questions during their public appearances? Mike Wagner, a professor of journalism and mass communications at UW-Madison, said it's an opportunity for voters to see how candidates are keeping up with an ever-changing world.
"Being a U.S. Senator, being a governor is a job where there are multiple things happening every day," Wagner said. "So the ability to answer a diverse array of questions can show off one's mental acuity and appropriateness for the job."
The campaigns for each of the major parties' candidates -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels -- all provided 27 News with lists of interviews and event advisories they've issued over the past four weeks.
However, this story is focused on events where the candidates took questions from multiple outlets. The Senate race, in particular, has featured the campaigns accusing one another of ducking hard questions.
An event Tuesday in Green Bay marked the first time since the August primary where Barnes took questions from multiple media outlets.
"I'm glad we're having a chance to talk right now," Barnes told WISN's Matt Smith when asked about Johnson accusing Barnes of avoiding questions about his decision not to appear with President Joe Biden in Milwaukee, or to answer questions himself about whether he agrees with the White House's student loan forgiveness plan.
"So am I," Smith replied.
When asked about Barnes's rare willingness to take questions at events over the past month, his campaign's communications director, Maddy McDaniel, provided a statement saying it was due to packed travel schedule.
“Since the Lt. Governor’s primary win, he has kept up a vigorous campaign schedule in every corner of the state," McDaniel wrote in an email. "Mandela is prioritizing talking to voters, unlike Ron Johnson, who is avoiding voters and the press alike so he won’t have to talk about his plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block and his support for shipping good jobs overseas.”
Johnson notably avoided questions in June after the January 6 committee revealed text messages showing Johnson helped a lawyer for former President Donald Trump pass along a fake slate of presidential electors for Wisconsin. A viral clip from NBC News showed a reporter calling out Johnson for pretending to be on a call to avoid questions.
However, 27 News independently counted at least five events Johnson has held during the general election campaign where he took questions from reporters in attendance.
That provided straight-from-the-source insight on how Johnson viewed numerous topics, including a federal provision allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and a conservative activist who committed voter fraud to prove a point.
Alec Zimmerman, communications director for the Johnson campaign, said there was a clear contract in the candidates' willingness to face questions.
“After spending years leading extreme leftist groups that wanted to defund the police, implement the Green New Deal, and raise our taxes, Barnes is now hiding from his record and ducking any accountability to Wisconsin voters," Zimmerman wrote in an email.
Wagner said while candidates can lay out in-depth policy explanations on their website, the public can learn much more when a candidate is allowed to be challenged on those stances.
"Without journalists asking hard questions, we cede the authority to candidates themselves," Wagner said. "And they're probably not very invested in showing you the weaker parts of their argument."
As for the governor's race, 27 News counted at least five events where Evers fielded questions from multiple news outlets. There have been at least three such events where Michels faced reporters from multiple outlets during a campaign appearance.
Those answers are one more source of insight for voters over the next nine weeks.
"One way voters get to get a sense of how candidates would handle the competing pressures of a high-pressure job, like governor or senator," Wagner said. "Is how they handle hard questions from journalists across a wide range of issues."