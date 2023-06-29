Increasing heat and humidity with isolated storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality alert continues til noon, then we'll start to see some improvements.
As we stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" categories, which means everyone should stay inside as much as possible this morning. This afternoon will get hotter in the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity creeping up.
A cold front will approach, which could trigger isolated showers and storms, especially Madison and areas farther south and east. They'll strengthen as they push out of the region with a marginal level 1 risk for severe weather in southern Wisconsin and a level 2 slight risk for Illinois with a wind and hail threat.
Otherwise, just a stray shower or storm possible tonight through the long weekend with above average temperatures continuing. Upper 80s Friday, mid 80s Saturday, and then upper 80s to low 90s through the 4th of July.