Increasing police activity leads Madison apartment complex to be declared chronic nuisance

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials say increasing and worrying police calls at a sprawling apartment complex led officials to designate a north side apartment complex a chronic nuisance premises.
On March 8, Madison police chief Shon Barnes sent to 6810 Milwaukee Street to owner KCG Management Co. of Indianapolis declaring the property's nuisance status.
Barnes cited three recent police calls as the basis for the declaration, saying the calls came in a two-week period and included the alleged crimes of battery, criminal damage, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and animal mistreatment. One of the calls cited involved a 16-year-old.
Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the property accounts for an inordinate number of police calls and that company representatives ignored a February warning letter from Madison police captain Jamar Gary. Zilavy also said there have been periodic discussions between KCG managers and city officials since the opening of the apartment complex in September.
Videos posted to YouTube purport to be incidents from the complex called The Meadowlands. They show fighting apparently involving tenants and visitors as well as and friction between police officers and people on the property.
Zilavy called the videos "disturbing."
A 27 News reporter emailed and called KCG Management representative Kim Hurd but has not gotten a reply. The reporter also visited the office of the company's registered agent in Wisconsin, Cogency Global Inc. A person affiliated with Cogency declined to comment.
Barnes' letter warns of fines if the company fails to reduce the problems at the housing complex. It also states if lack of response to the issue persists over time, city officials could move to assess the owner for the cost of police calls to the property.
Zilavy said past declarations of properties as chronic nuisance premises have often led to improvement of conditions. Zilavy said the property owner has taken some initial steps: restricting parking on property to tenants; adding more security cameras; and considering hiring a non-profit group to provide programming for young people living there.
Jett Riese lives across the street from The Meadowlands and said he feels safe.
"It's just been police calls, a few here and there and fire trucks now and then," he said. "It's more than like other neighborhoods I've lived in, but I think there's nothing dangerous happening around here."
However, others say they want to address these incidents.
"The incidents occurring at Meadowland Apartments are worrying," said police captain Gary and Madison City Councilperson Jael Currie in a statement. "These apartments were designed to help families in our community and we want to see them succeed. Together, we are addressing the immediate safety concerns, while developing long-term solutions."