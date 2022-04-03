Inflation hitting rural communities especially hard

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- As prices continue to rise on everything from the gas pump to the grocery store, a new study suggests that rural communities could be feeling the impact of inflation more than their urban counterparts.
According to a study from the Congressional Budget Office, rural communities in the U.S. saw an inflation rate 130% higher than urban areas.
Deerfield resident Vicky Woider has lived in the small town for more than 30 years now and says she's feeling the impact.
"I've never seen anything like this," Woider said. "I'm 62 now, and I've never lived through anything like this before."
To top it off, Woider says her husband travels more than 100 miles for work every week, and they aren't close to local gas stations or grocery stores.
"It takes us seven miles, just one way, to get to a grocery store," Woider said. "The gas stations in Deerfield are usually 20 cents higher. It's not easy for us out here in the rural area. We have very limited options."
Gavin Luter, Managing Director at UW-Madison's Univercity Alliance, says these types of disparities have always existed.
"Access to health care is a big one, access to childcare, affordable housing in rural communities," Luter said.
In his time working with rural communities in Wisconsin, Luter says times of high prices hit especially hard for them.
"There's no question if you have to drive further and you need more gas and gas prices are higher, then you're going to feel it in your pocketbook in a way that other people do not," Luter said.
As for Woider, she's struggling every day to afford basic things, forcing her to question what she'll do to make it work.
"It forces me to think about going back out in the workforce," Woider said. "But I have health issues, so that's not the greatest thing for me to do."