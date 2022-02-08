Inflation impact on small businesses at highest level since 1981

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Inflation rates are higher than they have been since the early 80s and small businesses are feeling the impact. Many say it's their biggest business problem and have had to raise prices.
Adrian Molitor, owner of Molitor Traditional Flooring in Sun Prairie, said he's seen the price of wood skyrocket since the pandemic began.
"Say 800 square feet, if I was installing the floor in an area that size, it would be an increase in like $1,600 of material," Molitor said. "I was having to call clients that I had already taken deposits for and say, 'hey, guess what, so because of COVID, and all of these things that are going into this, I need another $1,500.'"
Molitor says he's seen the price of traditional wood like red oak go from about three dollars a square foot to more than five dollars a square foot in a matter of months.
Investment advisor Chris Markowski says it's no coincidence that small business owners are feeling the brunt of inflation's impact.
"The reality for small businesses — they're gonna feel it to a greater degree over large businesses," Markowski said. "Because quite frankly, they don't have the purchasing power and the ability to negotiate sometimes with larger vendors, like some of the major corporations do."
Markowski added that wage increases and supply shortages were also to blame for the recent dramatic increase.
A recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) found that 22% of business owners said inflation was their single most important business problem — the highest level since 1981. More than 60% of owners raised their average selling prices — the highest since 1974.
Economists predict that while inflation rates are expected to decrease throughout 2022, it will be a long time before they reach pre-pandemic levels.
Molitor is still holding on to the hope that things might get better soon.
"I think everything is impermanent," Molitor said. "I have faith that things will change, and I really keep hoping that."