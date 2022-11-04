Inflation impacts: Is this the year to dine out for Thanksgiving?

MADISON (WKOW) — Many people look forward to a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving, but a new study from Wells Fargo suggests it might be cheaper to dine out for the holiday this year.
Researchers look at data from the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. They found that inflation has impacted grocery stores more.
"Restaurants costs are up about 6% versus the grocery store, which is up almost 10%." said Courtney Schmidt, one of the study's authors. "This might be the year if you don't want to mess with cooking and cleaning, to try a restaurant."
A few factors affecting grocery store costs over the last year included weather, supply chain issues and the bird flu.
But if you're a Thanksgiving traditionalist, and prefer to cook at home, Schmidt says the team does have some advice: look for sweet potatoes and canned vegetables.
"Sweet potatoes are great value this year," she said. "[And] instead of fresh vegetables, maybe look at your canned, such as canned cranberries. Lastly, even though turkey is going to be up and more expensive this year, it's still a great value pound per pound if you're feeding a large crowd."
Whether you gather at home or head to a restaurant, study authors remind that the main purpose the season remains the same: spending quality time with friends and family and basking in gratitude.