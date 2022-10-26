Inflation pushes up Thanksgiving meal prices, more look for assistance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost more this year, because of inflation. Rising food prices are forcing many people to start planning their holiday meal earlier and more people are turning to community organizations for assistance.
The Goodman Community Center has hosted a Thanksgiving Basket Drive for more than three decades. The center's food pantry assembles Thanksgiving staples and distributes them to Dane County families for free.
"The idea is people can make it how their family makes it," Francesca Frisque, the food pantry manager, said. "There's the main ingredients, now you do what your family does."
Frisque said around 4,400 families signed up for the drive in 2021. This year, more than 4,700 have registered. That number will likely rise, as registration for the program is open until Friday.
"These high numbers are a reflection of the need and rising costs of food," she said. "They're struggling to figure out, do I pay my bills or do I buy the groceries I want?"
More people are facing that choice this fall because of the marked increase in food prices.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price for uncooked turkey is up 17% from last year, and that increase is seen all across the Thanksgiving table. Potatoes cost 17.5% more, the price for butter is up 26.6% and ham costs 8.1% more this year.
Brandon Scholz, the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said those increases are due to rising labor costs, supply chain struggles and economy wide inflation.
"The turkey business has the same cost increases that everybody else [does], labor, fuel, all those things," he said. "You can't all of a sudden say 'okay, well, let's just drop the price by a buck.' You really can't. It's what it costs to make it."
Though shoppers will see higher prices on grocery store shelves when getting their Thanksgiving supplies this year, Scholz said they shouldn't have to deal with empty shelves.
"It's not as though you're gonna go to the store and there's not going to be cranberries, and there's not going to be potatoes and there's not going to be turkeys," he said. "It's all going to be there."