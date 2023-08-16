 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Inflation Reduction Act boosts Madison solar industry, delivers mixed climate results

  • Updated
  • 0
Solar panel installation on Madison home

Former WKOW anchor John Beard and his wife dreamed of putting solar panels on their Madison home for years.

MADISON (WKOW) -- One year after becoming law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is boosting the Madison home solar industry while at the same time delivering mixed results on climate change.

Former WKOW Anchor John Beard and his wife had dreamed of putting solar panels on their west side Madison home for years. They wanted to do right by the environment.

"[In] the early days, we were like, 'Wouldn't this be nice? Is it even financially feasible for us?'" Beard said before reflecting on how other financial realities put the solar panel dream out of reach. "We have two kids to put through college."

Then Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan IRA into law.

The lengthy law included a host of new regulations, programs, and funding allocations. A tax incentive for home solar panels installs has perhaps had one of the more profound and direct impacts on the Madison area.

The credit allowed Beard and his wife to finally afford their solar panels.

"The tax credit makes it more palatable to spend the money up front," he said. "And it's going to decrease the payback time significantly."

On Wednesday, a crew from Drews Solar arrived to put the panels into place.

"When a homeowner puts solar on their roof, they typically offset 90% to 100% of their annual electricity use with their rooftop solar array," said Maria Drews, co-owner of Drews Solar. "So they're really switching from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy."

Some progressives have touted the IRA as the most significant step the US has taken in fighting climate change.

A report from Bank of America says that the act has contributed to 270 new clean energy projects, 86,000 jobs and spurred $132 billion dollars in additional investments.

However, the International Energy Agency has warned that the world cannot develop any more fossil fuel deposits if it is to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The IRA included huge new leases for oil and gas projects.

But for Beard and his wife, its enough just to know that they have helped take one tiny step toward a brighter future.

The Inflation Reduction Act is helping small Madison businesses with solar panel tax incentives.

For Drews Solar, the IRA has been a boon. All of their residential customers take advantage of the tax credit to help offset the cost of the installation and reduce the amount of time before the energy savings pay for the project. 

"I think without the federal tax credit, our business would, it may not exist," Drews said. "It's a huge game changer how much more affordable it makes solar for homeowners."

Despite being named the Inflation Reduction Act, the law's primary impact has been on the energy industry in helping transition the country to a greener future. 

Inflation has plagued the entire world over the last several years. While inflation has dropped significantly since the law was passed, one new law in one country likely had little effect on the global economy.

Tags

Recommended for you