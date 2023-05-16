Injured man wants state records in lawsuit against State Senator Chris Kapenga

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man injured in a crash involving State Senator Chris Kapenga wants access to state records in his lawsuit against the lawmaker.
But attorneys for Kapenga (R-Delafield) and the state of Wisconsin are balking. They say what's being requested amounts to a work product and is also covered by attorney-client privilege.
However, an attorney for Frederick Butler said the records involve a critical piece of the injured man's lawsuit.
In January 2021, Kapenga crashed his Tesla into a 150-pound cart in a traffic lane on HWY 90/94 in Jefferson County. The cart crashed into Butler as the truck driver attempted to retrieve it. Butler says he's had more than a dozen surgeries on his leg as a result of the collision.
Kapenga received no citations for his driving and maintained that a car swerved in front of him. However, at least one witness at the scene told authorities Kapenga could have avoided the object.
Butler filed the lawsuit in his home county.
In Rock County Court Tuesday, Kapenga's attorney noted state officials originally said any liability associated with Kapenga's commute that day to the state capitol was not covered by the state.
An assistant attorney general conceded commute travel by state workers is generally not covered by the state for insurance purposes.
However, Assistant Attorney General Ann Peacock said the state's commute posture in the case was reassessed and revised to maintain Kapenga's travel was covered for liability, as senators sometimes travel from greater distances as a result of the areas they represent.
Butler's attorney Evan Tenebruso said with a trial jury to decide if Kapenga's travel was within the scope of his employment and thus covered, it was important to know more about the state's changed position, past exceptions to the general stance on commuting and other aspects of the policy.
If the state is deemed the responsible party for any damages as opposed to Kapena's auto insurer, there's a $250,000 cap on any award.
Butler's attorneys have received some relevant records through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Judge Jeffrey Kuglitsch told attorneys to be prepared for his ruling on Butler's request to access records and other information.
A spokesperson for Kapenga declined comment.