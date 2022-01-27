Injured Milwaukee County deputy released from the hospital

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Deputy Christian Almonte walked out of Froedtert Hospital Thursday evening, where he was greeted with cheers and hugs from family, friends and law enforcement colleagues.
"I love it. It's amazing. It's good to see everyone. It feels good. It keeps me positive, keeps me motivated," Almonte said. "And I want to thank everyone again for coming out, thank the staff at Froedtert.
Almonte was shot in the arms and chest after a traffic stop Wednesday.
"I'm feeling all right, right now. I'm still in pain obviously, but the fact that I'm able to walk out of here is a blessing," Almonte said.
Authorities say the suspect who shot Almonte took his own life.