...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Inmate missing from Deerfield correctional center back in custody

  Updated
  • 0
Thadius Bell

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- An inmate who went missing from a Deerfield correctional facility is back in custody, according to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) official.

Thadius Bell, 34, went missing from the minimum-security Thompson Correctional Center Sunday, according to the DOC. The primary program at the center is work release, which allows some inmates to leave the facility to work in the community each day.

DOC spokesperson John Beard told 27 News Bell was back in custody on Monday.

The Madison Police Department reports a 34-year-old man who escaped from a correctional facility was arrested shortly before 11 a.m.

