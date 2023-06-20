Inmate missing from Deerfield correctional center back in custody

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- An inmate who went missing from a Deerfield correctional facility is back in custody, according to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) official.

Thadius Bell, 34, went missing from the minimum-security Thompson Correctional Center Sunday, according to the DOC. The primary program at the center is work release, which allows some inmates to leave the facility to work in the community each day.

DOC spokesperson John Beard told 27 News Bell was back in custody on Monday.

The Madison Police Department reports a 34-year-old man who escaped from a correctional facility was arrested shortly before 11 a.m.