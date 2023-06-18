Inmate missing from Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports an inmate is missing from the minimum-security Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield.
The DOC says the primary program at Thompson Correctional Center is work release, with men classified as minimum custody leaving the facility daily to work for employers in the community. According to the DOC, Thadius C. Bell escaped Sunday.
Bell is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs 177 pounds.
Bell's previous charges include battery and robbery. DOC records list him having an address in Madison.
The DOJ reported Bell's disappearance to local authorities.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call law enforcement immediately.