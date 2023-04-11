Inside Look: Babcock Hall Dairy Plant renovation and Center for Dairy Research addition

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heart of Dairy research and training at UW-Madison has been updated for the first time since the 1950s. On Tuesday, 27 News got an inside look.
The $72.9 million dollar project included renovating the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant.
As part of that renovation, a new high flow ice cream maker was installed, more freezer space was added, and new piping tanks, pumps, and valves were built to more efficiently move milk. That's on top of adding an improved raw milk receiving bay and a new quality control lab.
Casey Whyte, longtime Plant Manager, said the transformation from the 1951 facility to the present facility is like night and day.
“The equipment -- a lot of it -- was original to the plant," Whyte said. "While it still worked and made good product for us, it was very manual. It wasn't what people do in the real world dairy processing anymore."
For students, Whyte said this world class makeover will make a world of difference.
“They can actually control the equipment with touchscreen monitors that will start pumps, open valves, allow product to flow where they want it to flow, and learn how a world class dairy process would operate before they ever go out and see it in the real world,” Whyte said.
Beyond the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant renovation, the Center for Dairy Research also received a new three-story addition.
That will provide more space for instruction, like an auditorium. As well as, more space for production, including 10 rooms for specialty cheese ripening.
Tom Guerin, Research and Program Development Manager, said the changes bring both new opportunities and new expectations for the Dairy State.
“Wisconsin manufactures approximately 3.5 billion pounds of cheese. So, it's an important part of our industry contributing about $45 billion to the state's economy. So, this is an important building to support that,” Guerin said.
He looks forward to supporting those beginning and seasoned in the dairy industry in the new facility.
“We help with troubleshooting and of course educating not just the current crop of cheese industry people but the new people entering the industry as well,” Guerin said.
This Friday, April 14, a public open house for the new and improved space will be held from 2-4 p.m. There, people can learn more about dairy production and enjoy samples, including Babcock ice cream. The event is free and open to all.