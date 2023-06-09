Inside Look: Dodgeville's Dolan Farms LLC during Dairy Month

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) – This Dairy Month, 27 News is highlighting the incredible work of those in the dairy industry.
On Friday, we stopped by Dolan Farms LLC in Dodgeville.
Krista Dolan, co-owner of the farm, said dairy farming is a job she wouldn’t trade for the world.
“I love dairy farming. It's obviously my passion,” Dolan said.
Dolan and her husband, Ryan, joined the almost 50-year-old operation in 2009. Since then, it has continued to grow and thrive.
“We currently milk 265 Cows two times a day,” Dolan said.
In total, Dolan said they ship roughly 25,000 pounds of milk a day. That equates to around 2,900 gallons.
“I like the challenge of it. Not every day is the same,” Dolan said.
Beyond milking the cows, feeding them is also a tall task. To do that, they grow hundreds of acres of alfalfa, corn, winter wheat and winter rye on site.
“All of the feed, my husband mixes,” Dolan said. “Our nutritionist sends it in, and it comes back with basically a recipe that he has to follow.”
Taking care of the cows is also essential. To do so, they work with a veterinarian and an agronomist, in addition to a nutritionist.
“Every animal on our farm is accounted for from birth. So, we have the history and a computer program for every single thing about that animal from the day she was born, if she was ever sick, any vaccine she's received, everything is on there. So, that helps us keep track and manage all of our animals,” Dolan said.
Another part of the day-to-day operations is raising the next generation of farmers.
“Ryan and I have two sons, Caleb and Gage, who are the future of this farm. They both tell us they want to be farmers someday. So, for us, it means a lot,” Dolan said.
Dolan encourages people to support dairy farmers during Dairy Month and beyond.
“Get out and eat the cheese, eat the ice cream and drink the milk–not just in June, but all year long,” Dolan said.