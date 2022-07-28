Inside Madison’s Nanny Sharing as a daycare alternate

MADISON (WKOW) — Rising child care costs amid a shortage of daycare openings are pushing area families to get creative with child care options.
Nanny sharing has been a quality, affordable pathway that is fitting families in Madison.
“We connected together and figured out what kind of worked for our families and our child-rearing practices and thought that it was a good fit,” said Christin Calloway of Verona, who saved an extra $500 a month sharing her son Jackson’s nanny. “It was cost-efficient, and it kind of met everybody's needs; our children's needs, our nanny’s and our needs as parents as well.”
When we hear the word nanny, many of us may think of an expensive, live-in option. But a nanny share arrangement is very different. It’s when two or more families provide the cost for one nanny job. That nanny either cares for all of the children together in one of the homes, or divides their time between the families.
“I think nanny shares are definitely here to stay because they fulfill a great need that benefits both the nannies and the parents,” explains Elizabeth Malson, President of the Nanny Institute. “So when you have a nanny share, and two families can get together, they can each pay just a little bit less. But the benefits of that nanny is they make more than average.”
Kaila Johnson, the owner of the Madison-based Open Arms Nanny Agency, says she has seen the needs of area families evolve into needing in-home care. Due to this demand, she says the pay per hour has increased significantly and has made sharing nannies more affordable.
“During the pandemic, it shifted from somebody getting paid like $16 to $21 an hour to now $18 to $25,” Johnson said. “It was definitely a shift.”
Johnson points out that that amount per hour varies in a city like Madison because it's a college town with many students working as part-time nannies, as opposed to full-time nanny positions based on experience.
Dylan and Shannon Stuckey of Madison recently took their daughter out of daycare to pursue a nanny share.
“It was a really good facility, but it just didn't feel right, a little too many kids,” said Shannon Stuckey. “It just wasn't for our family, so that's when I started to just search for nanny shares in the area. I posted on Facebook, and quickly had a bunch of responses.”
After finding a family, a nanny and completing all the necessary contracts involved, the Stuckeys say they are pleased they decided to pivot.
“I feel a lot more connected to the nanny share,” said Shannon. “Jane still gets the social interaction and she's getting the things that I really want for her at this age.”