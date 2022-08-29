Intergenerational communities change perspectives for caring for elderly, children

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Madison's west side, a different kind of care facility for the elderly is taking shape — and it incorporates people of all ages.
Hope & a Future is an intergenerational community that started in 2012, and is essentially a large house that is home to people of all ages, ranging from just two months old to 102 years old.
All members of the community work together to live together and take care of each other.
"We're bringing generations together to benefit from each other, to encourage each other, to love each other, and really have community," Founder Karin Krause said. "We just have people that are more engaged, more interested in life."
At Hope & a Future, community members grow their own food, cook, clean and celebrate together under the same roof. Krause says it helps younger generations with childcare and is therapeutic to older residents.
"We bring seniors into our home and they get better, they get stronger, they get more engaged, and they stay engaged for the rest of their lives," Krause said.
Two residents have even had their ashes scattered on site after their deaths.
It's part of a trend that's growing across the United States as housing and childcare gets more expensive. A recent study from the National Institute of Health showed that intergenerational communities can have positive health benefits, too.
The review showed "solid evidence supporting the significance of program-based interventions in promoting intergenerational activities and associated health benefits."
Sisters Michelle Heindel and Peggy Kluge housed their mother in the intergenerational community in Madison. Even after she died, they continued to volunteer at the home.
"I worked with the elderly in Dane County for about 20 years," Kluge said. "And I've never seen anything that's so great in all my life. "
Now, Hope & a Future is expanding their home to accommodate up to 20 more residents and provide daycare for more than 30 children.
Krause says it's part of a larger goal.
"Children who know seniors are more resilient people," Krause said. "And I want everybody to have that opportunity. I also want those seniors to have the opportunity to feed that into the next generation."