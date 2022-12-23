Intermittent power outages reported in Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Power has been restored to customers in Rock County overnight, but there are still hundreds of Alliant Energy customers without power elsewhere in Wisconsin.
For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.
(WKOW) -- Power outages are being reported in southern Wisconsin Friday as the area experiences dangerously low temperatures.
Alliant Energy's outage map said nearly 400 customers are without power in the Janesville area.
A spokesperson for Alliant told 27 News they are prepared to handle outages over the next few days.
"Being ready and prepared is something that we continually do," said Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson. "Because our number one goal is to make sure that our that our customers have the power they need when they want it."
For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.