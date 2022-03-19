International Festival returns to Overture Center

Madison (WKOW) -- Sights, sounds and smells from around the world returned to the Overture Center for the first International Festival since 2020 this Saturday.
There, people were able to purchase their favorite dishes, or try new cuisines at the International Café.
They were also able to purchase unique gifts that highlighted different cultures at the International Market.
Plus, they could tune in to 30 different live performances.
"We feature all sorts of cultures that are found in Dane County," Kara Beach Director of Broadway Engagement Programming at the Overture Center said. "All of the performers come from the Dane County area. A lot of people will come just for the group that they know, but end up staying all day to watch all the other performers that come through."
Last year, the Overture Center held their International Festival virtually. This year, they also offered virtual opportunities to tune in.