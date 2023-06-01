International organization cooking up competition ala Iron Chef at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- An international organization that brings together thousands of people across 75 countries through a love of fine dining and conversation is putting on a culinary weekend in Madison.
The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world, is putting on the prestigious Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition at Madison College on Saturday. It's part of an entire weekend of culinary appreciation that includes professional seminars and a tour of Jones Dairy Farm.
Bertrand de Boutray is the Bailli Délégué of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, and said Madison was chosen to host this year's weekend because, very simply, who wouldn't like Madison?
"In Madison, we have two amazing sponsors and that really makes a big difference. We have Jones Dairy Farm and Crave Brothers Farm," he said. "The current facility where we're having this competition is a state of the art, wonderful place, and then also, because Madison is a beautiful city."
Jones Dairy Farm is the national sponsor of the US National JCR Competition.
Eight chefs from eight difference regions are going head-to-head in a competition Saturday that will last four hours. À la Iron Chef or Chopped, the young chefs will receive a mystery basket that contains ingredients they've never seen before. Then, they'll need to put together a three-course menu in four hours that will be judged by Chaîne’s professional members.
“The JCR competition also offers the opportunity for the young chefs to showcase their talents and creativity in an international arena," said Chef Reimund Pitz, Conseiller Culinaire et des Professionnels des Etats-Unis. "The goal is to encourage cultural differences in food presentation and preparation using a traditional approach."
The competition will be hosted by Chef John Johnson, a culinary instructor with Madison College for about 25 years. The public is invited to attend but must purchase a ticket.