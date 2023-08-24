Internet outages reported in Verona after Thursday crash

VERONA (WKOW) -- Some residents from Verona to the west of Dane County and beyond may be impacted by an internet service outage after a crash on Thursday.
According to the Verona Police Department, the crash happened shortly before noon. It cut off internet service and some cell phone signal coverage.
Police say the outage has affected AT&T and Verizon users. U.S. Cellular users are not affected.
The outage is anticipated to last until 10 p.m.
Charter/Spectrum is aware of the outage and is currently working on the repairs. Police say some road closures may occur as a result.