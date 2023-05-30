Intersection closure in place for sanitary sewer installation in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- An intersection near downtown Madison is closed this week due to road work, according to the city of Madison.
Starting on Tuesday, half of the intersection of Regent Street and Park Street will be closed to traffic for the installation of a sanitary sewer.
City officials posted the following movement restrictions:
- No northbound Park Street traffic across Regent Street
- No westbound Regent Street traffic across Park Street
- No eastbound left turns from Regent Street to Park Street
- No southbound left turns from Park Street to Regent Street
The closure started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Some Metro Transit routes will be affected because of this as well. This is part of the larger La Mariposa Lane Construction project.
