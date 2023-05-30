 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Intersection closure in place for sanitary sewer installation in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Closure- Generic

MADISON (WKOW) -- An intersection near downtown Madison is closed this week due to road work, according to the city of Madison.

Starting on Tuesday, half of the intersection of Regent Street and Park Street will be closed to traffic for the installation of a sanitary sewer. 

Road closure

City officials posted the following movement restrictions:

  • No northbound Park Street traffic across Regent Street
  • No westbound Regent Street traffic across Park Street
  • No eastbound left turns from Regent Street to Park Street
  • No southbound left turns from Park Street to Regent Street

The closure started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Some Metro Transit routes will be affected because of this as well. This is part of the larger La Mariposa Lane Construction project.

To see the closure and learn more about the City's plan for the area, click HERE.

Tags

Recommended for you