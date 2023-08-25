Intervention attempts fail before Fitchburg murder-suicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show efforts to help a struggling Fitchburg couple weren't enough to stop a man from killing his girlfriend and then himself.

Fitchburg Police officials said the bodies discovered Aug. 19 were the outcome of an apparent murder-suicide.

Dane County court records state a search of the 38-year-old man's Rimrock Road home said his gunshot wound to the chest was a contact wound and that the 39-year old woman was shot several times. A 22-caliber revolver, casings and marijuana were among the items taken in the search.

The records state the woman contacted Journey Mental Health on Aug. 12 about her boyfriend's mental health challenges. She was intending to follow up with the agency but did not.

A spokesperson for Journey Mental Health has yet to comment to 27 News.

Court records also say a Fitchburg Police Department response in February 2022 confirmed the man had access to a firearm. The man also tried to commit suicide by jumping out of a moving car in March 2023.

He also hurt the woman, according to court records.

Court records show police officers responded to the home five times since December 2021 after being contacted with concerns about the man, woman or couple's welfare.

The father of the woman and the mother of the man separately contacted authorities close in time to the discovery of the bodies when they were unable to reach their child by phone or text message, according to court records.

A neighbor who asked to be identified only as David said the man was a good neighbor who was struggling with depression. David said the man rebuffed attempts by the man's mother when she urged him to get help.

David told 27 News said the man's depression was tied to the death of the man's father. Court records state injuries from a car crash contributed to the man's mental health condition.

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) spokesperson Mary Donahue said the organization's helpline is a resource for anyone experiencing intimate partner violence.

"Upon calling our Help Line we would begin to assess what services are most needed and beneficial," Donahue said.

The Help Line can be reached at 608-251-4445.

She said the caller would typically speak to a case manager who'd help set up a safety plan. A safety plan is a prepared, preset list of actions that lower the risk of being hurt by a partner. The plan can also be shared with friends, family members or others concerned about the person's safety.

"We would be talking to them about minimizing their in-person contact with the threatening party and in all probability, having them discuss filing for a TRO (temporary restraining order)," Donahue said.

The deaths were the second set of deaths from murder-suicide involving Dane County residents this month.

The bodies of a mother and daughter who lived together in Madison were found in a car in Lone Rock. Richland County authorities said the older woman fatally shot the younger woman and then herself.

A Madison family member told 27 News the daughter had a challenging, lifelong disorder.