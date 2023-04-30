Intoxicated woman crashes into power pole and parked vehicles, runs away

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — A Middleton woman was arrested after crashing into a power pole and parked vehicles early Sunday morning.
Middleton Police officials say a homeowner contacted the police around 1 a.m. after being woken up by a loud crash. When the homeowner looked outside, she saw a white Dodge Challenger had crashed into her two parked vehicles, and the suspect running away.
Officers later located and identified the diver as 21-year-old Hayle Monreal, who they say ran home after the crash. While talking to officers, she admitted she had been drinking wine while driving.
An officer administered field sobriety tests and assessed enough clues of impairment to arrest Monreal for operating while intoxicated. Her preliminary breath sample indicated a 0.19 blood-alcohol level, which is more than twice the legal limit in Wisconsin.
Sergeant Nick Stroik says Monreal was speeding recklessly on Donna Drive and was unable to navigate a curve at the intersection of Spring Grove Court, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.
Stroik says the vehicle struck an MG&E pole, a small trailer, a trampoline and finally collided into a vehicle in the driveway, pushing it into another.
The trailer and both victim vehicles were severely damaged.