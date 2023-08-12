Intuition Productions introduces very first Dreamfest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday marked the very first Dreamfest; a music, art and culture festival dedicated to empowering Black families.
Dreamfest partnered with ConnectRx to raise awareness for a Save Our Babies and Dane County Health Council initiative that works to support pregnant Black Women.
Martinez White, an event organizer, discussed the powerful goals behind the event.
"It's about family-focused finance and philanthropy. For us to get together as a community, support ourselves, support our babies, support our Black mothers," White said.
With a lineup of talented performers, visitors enjoyed live music while exploring a variety of workshops centered around key themes. Event organizers said these opportunities were designed to provide guests with valuable resources and support systems.
Placing an emphasis on youth, Dreamfest also featured bounce houses, face painting, stilt walkers, spray painting, nail painting, a photobooth and a bubble station.
As a father of two Black boys, White discussed the importance of securing accessible resources for youth.
"If we don't think about our youth, we'll never get a chance to manifest our destiny," he said. "The youth is where is all starts, that's the epicenter of our success."
In addition to creating a hub for information and celebration, profits from the event directly benefited the local community.
Ariel Robbins, a program director for the Dane County Health Council, explained in detail how revenue from Dreamfest will be used to support Black families.
"All of our funds today are supporting... community health workers and Doulas that are helping families procure different resources in their birthing journeys," she said.
Through a foundation of support and opportunities, Dreamfest was created to spread a message.
That message, White explained, is that "dreams are made to be achieved."
More information about Dreamfest and how to get involved is available on the Intuition Productions LLC Facebook page.