Investigation determines 15-year-old shot in Sun Prairie, lead investigating agency changes

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health east

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is now leading the investigation into a 15-year-old dropped off at a Madison hospital with a gunshot wound.

Originally, Madison Police Department started investigating when the teenager was dropped off at UW Health East around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The teen is in stable condition. 

Because of this, the Sun Prairie Police Department says it's the primary investigating agency. 

Sun Prairie authorities say information currently indicates this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-837-7336. You can call anonymously at 608-837-6300. 

