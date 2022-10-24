Investigation into Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of hostile environment, discrimination

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board said an independent investigation into operations at the Henry Vilas Zoo is finished.
The board authorized an independent investigation into the zoo in June.
Retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn was selected to conduct a review into allegations of racism, retaliation for union activity and whistleblowing, unequally discipline amongst employees, hostile work environment, and neglect or mistreatment of animals.
In a press release, County Board Chair Patrick Miles said Judge Bailey-Rihn’s report from the independent investigation found:
- No evidence of discrimination based on the legal standard
- No evidence of hostile work environment based on the legal standard
- No violations of the Dane County Employee Handbook
- Some evidence of isolated past issues with animal treatment that have been investigated and/or are being resolved
Additionally, Judge Bailey-Rihn provided ten recommendations to improve the workplace environment, culture and animal welfare:
- Restructure the Zoo’s Organizational Chart
- Gather Input by Zookeepers and Others on Key Decisions
- Eliminate Claims of Favoritism With “Just Cause” (a standard used for equitable discipline processes)
- Dealing With Limited Resources
- UW Veterinary Care and Reporting Animal Welfare
- Standardize Processes
- Security Concerns
- Improve Communication About Maintenance
- Zoo-Wide Training and Support for Employees
- Opportunities for Advancement and Growth
“This arms-length review should give the public confidence that Zoo staff and management are making improvements and the zoo is operating in a way that is safe and fair for both the animals and our county employees working there,” Miles said.
Judge Bailey-Rihn will present the report to the County Board in November.