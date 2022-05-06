Investigation underway after person found dead in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect was found dead in their car Thursday night.
Corporal Nick Portezen said officials received a call for assistance in the village of Cobb at about 6:50 p.m.
By the time officers got to the scene, the person in question had already left.
Authorities said the suspect vehicle was located shortly after and a traffic stop was conducted on State Road 80, north of Highland.
The person inside the vehicle was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release said.
"No officers discharged a firearm during the duration of this call," Corporal Portezen wrote.
The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released Friday morning.