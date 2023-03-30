Investigators determine origin of fire at Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department reports its investigators have determined where a fire in an apartment on the city's west side that killed two dogs began.

Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster says the it began in the apartment's back bedroom.

Investigators still haven't figured out the exact cause of the fire, but Schuster says the room had smoking materials, incense and candles in it.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused around $30,000 in damage.

No people were home when the fire took place, but two dogs died. The three residents displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross.