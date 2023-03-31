Investing in a college savings account in Wisconsin brings tax benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families can start saving now for higher education and get some tax benefits for it.
Wisconsin's Edvest 529 college savings plan is an investment account that grows over time.
An expert says if you start saving now, you can get ahead of tuition inflation.
"Let's say you were saving the same amount of money in your savings account at your bank, and you saved $5,000. You have $5,000 in today's money," said Jessica Wetzel with the Wisconsin College Savings Program. "Really, these [investment] accounts are designed to beat the rate of tuition inflation so you're much better prepared when that child enters post-secondary education in maybe 5, 10, 18 years down the road to cover those expenses as they exist in that day."
Anyone can open an Edvest account and put in as much or as little as they like. Any family member can contribute to the account, not just the person who opened it.
The savings grow tax-deferred and come out tax-free when families need them for education costs.
"Then on top of that, for Wisconsin taxpayers, there's the Wisconsin state tax deduction," said Wetzel. "That amount for the 2022 tax year is $3,560. It tends to increase every year because it is indexed for inflation."
The deduction is per beneficiary that you're saving for.
If you open an account and make a contribution by Tax Day this year (April 18th), you can claim the tax deduction on your 2022 return.
There's also no time limit for when you have to spend the money on post-secondary education, and the money can be used at any accredited school across the world.
"The trades are really big today; many more kids are pursuing that path," said Wetzel. "As long as they're accredited, those funds can be used for that. So it's really flexible."