Iowa Co. Human Society hosts garage sale fundraiser

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — Calling all bargain hunters and animal lovers to Iowa County Humane Society's fall garage sale.
Anything and everything is for sale, from vintage furniture, vinyl LP albums and bike accessories to Czechoslovakian art pieces, lead glassware and — of course — pet supplies.
All proceeds will go back into the humane society so pets can have shelter and care until they find their forever home.
“Veterinary expenses are one of our largest expenses,” said Jordyn Weier, the shelter's director. “Everything you purchase at our Fall Garage Sale will help more animals get the care they need— sometimes extremely expensive emergency care— so they have a second chance at a happy, healthy life.”
The sale will be on 305 County Road YZ in Dodgeville and goes until October 8. It'll be open each day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can get a sneak peek each day on what's for sale on their Facebook page.