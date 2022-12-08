Iowa Co. introduces new 911 center technology to help save lives

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Iowa County is getting some new tech that will help its emergency dispatchers get and send information more quickly.
In a Facebook post, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said it will be launching Prepared Live in its 911 center.
Prepared Live is software that allows 911 centers to livestream, receive multimedia and get location data from mobile callers in real-time.
The sheriff's office says this will help first responders best know what resources they may need before they even get on scene, which can help save time and lives.
The video call feature of Prepared Live is completely voluntary. If the caller consents to livestreaming, they will get a text message link which allows them to stream video back to the dispatcher.
The sheriff's office says Iowa County is the fifth county in Wisconsin to take advantage of this service.