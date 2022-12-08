 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Iowa Co. introduces new 911 center technology to help save lives

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Iowa County is getting some new tech that will help its emergency dispatchers get and send information more quickly.

In a Facebook post, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said it will be launching Prepared Live in its 911 center. 

Prepared Live is software that allows 911 centers to livestream, receive multimedia and get location data from mobile callers in real-time.

The sheriff's office says this will help first responders best know what resources they may need before they even get on scene, which can help save time and lives.

The video call feature of Prepared Live is completely voluntary. If the caller consents to livestreaming, they will get a text message link which allows them to stream video back to the dispatcher.

The sheriff's office says Iowa County is the fifth county in Wisconsin to take advantage of this service.

Visit Prepared Live's website to learn more.