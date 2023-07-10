Iowa Co. man enters plea agreement in girlfriend's death

TOWN OF WYOMING, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man pleaded no contest Monday to the January shooting death of his girlfriend.

An Iowa County judge found Timothy Sontic, 34, of Hillpoint guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

In exchange for his no contest plea, prosecutors agreed not to seek more than 10 years in prison during Sontic's sentencing. However, a judge will make the final decision.

A criminal complaint stated Sontic called 911 on January 25 and told dispatchers his girlfriend "was shot in the head." He told deputies the gun discharged while he was picking it up and that the shooting was an accident.

Deputies noted a "strong odor of intoxicants" on Sontic.

His girlfriend Nicole Bliesner, 35, of Spring Green died January 30.