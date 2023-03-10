Iowa Co. Sheriff identifies victim in town of Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Wis. (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office released the name of the woman who died in a January shooting in the town of Wyoming.

Sheriff Michael Peterson identified the victim as Nicole Bliesner, 35, of Spring Green.

The shooting happened on January 25, 2022, and a criminal complaint says the suspect — Timothy Sontic, 34 — was found by deputies next to Bliesner, who was bleeding on the ground.

According to the complaint, Sontic told deputies the gun discharged as he was picking it up and that he didn't mean to shoot her.

In the charging document, deputies noted a strong odor of intoxicants on the scene.

Sontic is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be in court next in May.

He is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.