Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after 2 men found dead in Dodgeville

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found dead in Dodgeville Saturday.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said the office received a report of a 29-year-old man who was believed to be dead around 6:40 a.m. Emergency services responded to a residence on Jamie Street in Dodgeville.
The man was pronounced dead by the Iowa County Coroner's Office.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the office received a similar call, this time about a 33-year-old man at the AmericInn Hotel in Dodgeville.
Emergency crews responded, and the man was pronounced dead by the Iowa County Coroner's Office.
Peterson said there is no danger to the public, and the office is awaiting toxicology results.
Peterson also said the sheriff's office has recently responded to multiple calls regarding suspicious activity that the office believes is "adverse reactions to substance abuse."
He said anyone who needs help with substance abuse should call 211 or 800-622-4357 for national substance abuse hotlines to help find local resources.