Iowa County Board of Supervisors votes to close Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Earlier this week, the Iowa County Board of Supervisors voted to close the Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville.
During a board meeting Tuesday night, supervisors voted 15-5 in favor of closing the facility.
A press release about the announcement posted by the facility cited operation costs "greatly exceeded the revenues generated by the facility."
The board supervisors also factored in staffing challenges as one of the main reasons for the closure. The county has had to rely on short-term staffing contracts with health care agencies and costs more significantly that hiring full-time help. In 2021 alone, the County paid almost $850,000 to hire contracted staff to work at Bloomfield.
Work is being done to find alternative facilities for current Bloomfield residents during the closure process. There wasn't an immediate closure date provided.