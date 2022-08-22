Iowa County Humane Society invites public to 'Clear the Shelter' event

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — The Iowa County Humane Society is inviting people to stop by for its Clear the Shelter event.
On Friday and Saturday, you can stop by the shelter on County Road YZ in Dodgeville to find a pet for your family to adopt.
This is part of a nation-wide effort to find homes for cats and dogs in shelters.
According to a news release from the humane society, if you visit the shelter during the two-day event, you can see the animals and take a tour.
And there are other things happening during the event:
Friday events will include a Pop-Up Garage Sale beginning at 10 a.m., continuing with the arrival of Jose’s Food Truck Vesperman’s Ice Cream, and Little Wolf Farms at noon.
Friday's events run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, you can stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more, visit the Iowa County Humane Society's website, HERE.