Iowa County officials arrest man after pulling knife on coworker

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a man Friday after he reportedly pulled a knife on his coworker.
Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a disturbance on Fair Street in Mineral Point around 8:30 a.m.
Mineral Point Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the incident.
According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Jose Luise Ocasio-Torres, 44, was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail on charges of endangering safety or using a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.