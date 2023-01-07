 Skip to main content
Iowa County officials arrest man after pulling knife on coworker

  • Updated
Iowa County Sheriff's Office badge

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a man Friday after he reportedly pulled a knife on his coworker.

Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a disturbance on Fair Street in Mineral Point around 8:30 a.m.

Mineral Point Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the incident.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Jose Luise Ocasio-Torres, 44, was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail on charges of endangering safety or using a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.