Iowa County officials respond to semis stuck in road, lanes closed for hours

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — Due to road conditions Saturday, two semis were stuck in the middle of the road, closing lanes for several hours.
According to Sheriff Michael Peterson, Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a stranded motorist at 7:06 p.m. A semi was stuck in the middle of the road for several hours on County Road K in Barneveld.
The sheriff said Barneveld police and fire responded to the scene and provided traffic control and lighting assistance. Once the roadway was cleared by the Highway Department, the vehicle was safely towed.
While responding to this call, another semi was jack-knifed on S. Jones Street. near Industrial Drive, the sheriff said. Barneveld fire and police assisted with traffic control for this vehicle until it could be removed.