Iowa County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in town of Wyoming shooting

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man suspected of shooting a someone in the town of Wyoming Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Michael Peterson said Timothy Sontic, 34, of Hillpoint, was taken into custody for the shooting and is in the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Peterson said Sontic is tentatively charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:41 p.m. Wednesday on Percussion Rock Road. Peterson said a woman remains in critical condition.

Peterson said the investigation is ongoing.