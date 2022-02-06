Iowa County Sheriff's Office "Valentine's Day Weekend Special": Do you have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant?

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is joining other sheriff's offices in offering a "Valentines Day Weekend Special" to local residents, giving them a chance to call in about ex-Valentines who have outstanding warrants.
The "special" promoted on the Iowa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page promises a minimum one-night stay in "luxurious" accommodations, "professional glamour shots," along with "limited-edition platinum bracelets" and a "special Valentine's dinner."
"Give us a call with their location, and we’ll take care of the rest," the Sheriff's Office said. "Operators are standing by!"
The Office's number is 608-935-5921.