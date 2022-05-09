 Skip to main content
Iowa man facing several charges following 'domestic disturbance' in Darlington

  • Updated
Judd Frazier

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — An Iowa man is facing charges in Wisconsin following a "domestic disturbance" in Darlington. 

A city of Darlington official said police responded to the Darlington Mini Mart at 7 a.m. on May 3 for a reported domestic disturbance between a man, now identified as Judd Frazier, a woman and a child. 

Frazier left before police arrived. He was later located in a residential area, but ran into the woods, evading police. Multiple agencies searched for Frazier throughout the day and he was taken into custody in northern Lafayette County at 3:30 p.m. 

He was initially taken into custody on a probation hold but has since been formally charged with bail jumping, resisting an officer, operating while revoked, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety and ignition interlock device tampering. 

