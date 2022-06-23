 Skip to main content
Iowa man goes missing in Mississippi River Wednesday

  • Updated
Grant County Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — A Dubuque, Iowa, man went missing in the Mississippi River around 5:30 p.m. near Potosi Wednesday, according Grant County Sheriff's Office.  

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says 51-year-old Alan Harting was in the Wisconsin waters of the river south of Finley's Landing, where he was wading in the shallows with his pontoon beached in the sand.

Harting was last seen swimming in the shallow waters after his pontoon dislodged from the sand and began drifting. The empty pontoon has been found. 

Multiple departments joined together to search for Harting Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday, but as of 3 p.m., he has not been found. 

