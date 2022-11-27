Iowa Wisconsin Bridge in Prairie du Chien is closed due to crash

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) -- Crawford County officials said the US HWY 18 Iowa Wisconsin Bridge in Prairie du Chien is closed due to a crash Sunday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US HWY 18 west was closed at Iowa Street and Wisconsin Street around 11:45 a.m. because of the crash.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office did not estimate when the lanes will be reopened but said the Dubuque bridge on US HWY 61 and Black Hawk Bridge Lancing are the alternate route bridges.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with medical resources.
This is a developing story.