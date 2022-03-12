Irish Pubs looking forward to a big St. Patrick's Day after two years of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- After two years of COVID-19 restrictions and setbacks, Irish Pubs in Madison are looking forward to welcoming back big crowds for St. Patrick's Day.
At Erin's Snug Irish Pub, they've even got a clock that counts down to their busiest holiday of the year.
"This is the biggest day of the year that we have by far," General Manager Sheryl Emery said.
Emery and Pub owner Jerry Waller have worked at the pub for more than a decade, and they live for St. Patrick's Day. But like many other businesses, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into their plans.
"We didn't really have a lot planned," Emery said. "So you know, we just ended up doing the best we could at that point."
The restaurant was shut down for St. Patrick's Day in 2020 and in 2021, capacity and masking restrictions made celebrating hard. But now that those restrictions have been lifted, the two are ready to welcome back big crowds.
"We're really excited," Waller said. "It's a big day for us obviously because we're an Irish pub. And after two years of having really slowed down business because of covid, we're thrilled to death that we're gonna be back."
The restaurant has planned multiple different events, including food and drink specials all week and live music all day on St. Patrick's Day.
The lineup for that is as follows:
- Brad Palmer: 12-3 p.m.
- Killary Blarney Band: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Madison Pipes and Drums: 6:00 p.m.
- Troye Shanks Duo: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The bar will also be serving up special green beer and hosting giveaways.
"It's really nice that we're kind of seeing, I want to say an end of it," Emery said. "We should expect to see a huge crowd on St. Patrick's Day."