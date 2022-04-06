Iron County Sheriff Office determines Middleton hiker died after ground beneath her collapsed

IRON COUNTY (WKOW) — The Iron County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information on the death of a Middleton woman who was on a hiking trip.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, was found dead in the Potato River Falls area on April 3, a day after she was reported missing.
According to Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich, her body was found partially buried in a steep bank along a river. Samardich said it appears she ventured off the trail to get closer to the river and while on the edge of an embankment the ground collapsed beneath her. This led to her falling along rocks and clay.
An autopsy indicates she died as a result of traumatic injuries sustained in the fall, and she died within minutes of the incident.
Samardich reminds hikers that clay banks are "always unstable."
"When hiking, please stay on marked trails and observation areas," Samardich said. "If you choose to hike alone, always make sure someone knows your route of travel and when you plan to return."