Isaac Strong Foundation supports Rock County families battling pediatric cancer

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Rock County Foundation is working to raise money to support families battling pediatric cancer. On Thursday, the Isaac Strong Foundation hosted its first ever Go Gold Dinner.
"My son Isaac was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer of the sympathetic nervous system, when he was two and a half," Debbie Johnson, Isaac's mom, said. "He battled every day for almost three and a half years, until he was called home in heaven four days after his birthday, June 6, 2020."
Isaac and the Johnson family fought hard for those three years and Debbie says without the community's support, traveling from state to state for Isaac's treatments might not have been possible.
"During that three years we struggled financially," Johnson said. "But the community stepped in and helped us get Isaac everything he needed. We traveled to New York, Michigan, Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee...expenses were pretty high."
Debbie eventually quit her job to be able to take care of Isaac full time, which many parents of a child with cancer have to do. Johnson says her Rock County community did whatever they could to get Isaac what he needed.
"It gave him the opportunity to fight. And that's the reason we got to keep him as long as we did," Johnson said. "Between his fight and the community's love and support. We got to keep him as long as we can."
One of those community members was pilot Jonathan Barthel. Working for an airline, he had access to free plane tickets he wasn't going to use, so he gave them to the Johnson family to get to out of state treatments.
"We will always be fighting," Barthel said. "We said it from the beginning that Isaac was our hero."
Barthel donated the flights before even meeting the Johnsons. They were all in O'Hare airport at the same time and Barthel says Isaac ran up to him and immediately gave him a hug.
"From that moment...I was like, 'Whatever you need,'" Barthel said.
While the Isaac Strong Foundation supports families directly, they also work to further pediatric cancer research. Right now, the percentage of federal funding going to pediatric research is in the single digits.
"Our goal was to make sure that we did the same thing for others," Johnson said. "Whatever families need, we want to make sure that they get it, so their child has a chance to survive as well."
The Isaac Strong Foundation plans to make their Go Gold Dinner an annual fundraiser, providing as many Rock County families with relief as possible.